Tayasui Sketches app for iPad

One of the most artist friendly sketching apps on the iPad. Beautiful, functional and simple.

Sketches is a delightfully simple drawing and painting app that features eight brushes along the left-hand side, ranging from pencil and charcoal to felt pen and watercolour brush, with a further two available in the pro version.

Each one exhibits its respective characteristics brilliantly, meaning it's simple to pick a brush and start sketching. Although limited in terms of editing options, they're a delight to use, and in the pro version you're at least able to increase the size and shape as well as edit the blend mode.

Where Sketches excels though is in usability, which is an absolute dream. The brushes are super-responsive and the visual UI means it's like plucking a pen from your pencil case and drawing straight away. The app is further enhanced with some smart multi-touch gestures; the best example being an envelope-based sharing screen that lets you 'post' images to social media.

Sketches is an absolute bargain and should give you hours of pleasure creating stunning sketches on your iPad.

