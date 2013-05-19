AROUND THE BLOQ: Free iPhone photo apps, how to build an app and much more!

The 15 best iPhone photo apps for designers
There's more to photo editing on mobile than Instagram. Joanna Zhou selects the 15 best iPhone photo apps around - and best of all, they're all free!
Behind the scenes: Oz the Great and Powerful
In Oz the Great and Powerful, Sony Pictures Imageworks conjures a CGI vision of an iconic fantasy world. James Clarke discovers the magic behind the effects.
Kyle Steed on professional doodling
Designer Kyle Steed’s past took in architectural dreams and Air Force reality. He tells Martin Cooper about finding happiness as a freelancer and why there’s no ‘secret ingredient’.
Showcase: Domestico Identity
Estudio Manifiesto Futura tapped the Mexican spirit in their identity work for a new bar.
How to build an app: 35 great tutorials
Whether you're building an iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, Facebook or cross-platform app, this superb selection of tutorials will help you on your way...
We're not so different, you and I...
With one foot in advertising and one in design, Laura Jordan-Bambach believes the rise of immersive experience-based design is where the two will finally converge.
Facebook's top 10 social design secrets
Social design demands stepping outside of your comfort zone. Facebook's Paul Adams offers a series of pointers to guide you on your way.