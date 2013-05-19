AROUND THE BLOQ: Free iPhone photo apps, how to build an app and much more!

There's more to photo editing on mobile than Instagram. Joanna Zhou selects the 15 best iPhone photo apps around - and best of all, they're all free!

In Oz the Great and Powerful, Sony Pictures Imageworks conjures a CGI vision of an iconic fantasy world. James Clarke discovers the magic behind the effects.

Designer Kyle Steed’s past took in architectural dreams and Air Force reality. He tells Martin Cooper about finding happiness as a freelancer and why there’s no ‘secret ingredient’.

Estudio Manifiesto Futura tapped the Mexican spirit in their identity work for a new bar.

Whether you're building an iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, Facebook or cross-platform app, this superb selection of tutorials will help you on your way...

With one foot in advertising and one in design, Laura Jordan-Bambach believes the rise of immersive experience-based design is where the two will finally converge.

Social design demands stepping outside of your comfort zone. Facebook's Paul Adams offers a series of pointers to guide you on your way.