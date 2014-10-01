Delightful poster prints exhibit the art of the sandwich

The poster series highlights the designers' favourite arts movements

Poster designs are perfect for brightening up any space in the home or office. Here, Australian based designers Jeremy and Gabrielle wanted to combine their love of both art and food to create a delicious poster series that highlights important art movements throughout the decades. Thus, they came up with a Kickstarter campaign for 'The Art of Sandwiches'.

"As designers, we are constantly drawing inspiration from the defining art movements that made modern art what it is today," they explains "After lengthy discussions over many weeks we decided to turn our ideas and concepts into something real.

"There were four art movements that intrigued us the most; Abstract, Cubism, Minimalism & Psychedelic. Each sandwich visually reflects it's chosen movement." Using clever colour schemes, geometric influences and a seamless typography choice, we'd certainly hang these poster prints up in the Creative Bloq office.

Which sandwich is your favourite?