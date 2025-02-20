K-pop and comic art collide as Lisa from Blackpink launches a graphic novel

It's always interesting when K-pop and art collide – remember the BtoB vocalist's controversial logo competition? Now the rapper Lisa from Blackpink is expanding the concept of album art – and the concept of a concept album, with a foray into comics.

Lisa's Alter Ego: The Official Comic will explore the themes and multiple personas introduced on her upcoming debut album, also called Alter Ego. The 56-page graphic novel is being released on her own publishing imprint Lalisa Comics in collaboration with Zero Zero Entertainment, which specialises in media monetisation and artist merchandise collaborations.

(Image credit: Lalisa Comics)

The artwork in the Alter Ego comic is the work of the Japanese illustrator and animator MinoMiyabi. The story involves the five identities that will be introduced on the Alter Ego album. It will follow the story of Vixi as she gets trapped by cyber bullies in a sci-fi-inspired virtual reality nightmare, requiring the other personas to battle to free her. The main persona has appeared in a video teaser for the album.

LISA - ALTER EGO (Official Album Teaser) - YouTube Watch On

Lisa has said that the idea for Alter Ego came from her experimentation with different music styles. The album will be released on 28 February and the comic will follow on 24 March. Preorders are open at Lalisa Comics.

Lisa isn't the first rapper to experiment with comic books. Ghostface Killah's 10th album Twelve Reasons To Die began as a comic with an amazing premise that involved a man being killed, pressed into 12 records and then resurrected when they're played, and 50 Cent released a graphic novel that reveals his secrets to business success. How did you miss it? Let us know in the comments if you can think of more.

