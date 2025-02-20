K-pop and comic art collide as Lisa from Blackpink launches a graphic novel

News
By
published

The comic is a visual expansion of the album.

Images from Lisa Alter-Ego album and comic
(Image credit: Lalisa Comics)

It's always interesting when K-pop and art collide – remember the BtoB vocalist's controversial logo competition? Now the rapper Lisa from Blackpink is expanding the concept of album art – and the concept of a concept album, with a foray into comics.

Lisa's Alter Ego: The Official Comic will explore the themes and multiple personas introduced on her upcoming debut album, also called Alter Ego. The 56-page graphic novel is being released on her own publishing imprint Lalisa Comics in collaboration with Zero Zero Entertainment, which specialises in media monetisation and artist merchandise collaborations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.