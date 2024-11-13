Enjoy an exclusive excerpt from the new Metal Hurlant as it launches on Kickstarter

The seminal sci-fi comic anthology is returning in English.

Fifty years after its debut in France, the seminal sci-fi anthology Metal Hurlant is returning in English. Now on Kickstarter, Humanoids' iconic publication is bigger than ever, promising 270+ pages packed with work from international stars in comic writing and art.

Contributors include Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Aimée de Jongh, James Stokoe, Toru Terada, Fabien Vehlmann, and Mark Waid. There's also archival content from the original French publication from the likes of Philippe Druillet and Jean-Pierre Dionnet and long out-of-print short stories from Mœbius. Inspired? Read our guide to the best drawing tablets and start creating.

