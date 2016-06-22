Talk Art Deco in 5 minutes

This guide will get you up to speed in no time

Thanks to a legacy that goes back decades, we can all recognise an Art Deco inspired creation when we see onel whether it's a classy car, sleek building, or eve a more unusual piece of experimental design.

But how much do you really remember from art college? Do you still know your Hector Guimard from your Aubrey Beardsley? Well thanks to this stylish Art Deco timeline from Furniture Choice, you'll be able to brush up on your art history in next to no time.

Art Deco is broken down into distinct eras

Broken down into 10-year chunks that reach back over a century, this informative guide includes all of the movement's most essential facts and iconic pieces that have made Art Deco what it is today.

The timeline includes lots of different areas of pop culture

Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture, said: "The Art Deco movement influenced the 20th century enormously, and many buildings inspired by the movement are still iconic landmarks today.

"Whilst the term Art Deco is known to many, very few actually know the history behind it. We created the Art Deco guide in celebration of a movement that influenced such a popular style and aesthetic. We hope more that this inspires more budding Art Deco enthusiasts."

Art Deco is still an iconic style today

Complete with notes on the movement's most significant places and people, even an Art Deco newcomer will be up to speed in no time. Topped off with a dollop of witty observations, this guide also gets away with throwing in a plug to Furniture Choice's latest range of sofas. Well played, sir.