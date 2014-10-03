Today at HP ZED London: speed sculpting and studio survival

HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho, features two weeks of exclusive events for CG artists, including talks, workshops and contests. But tickets are going fast - so make sure you register today and be sure of a seat for the sessions you're most interested in.

In the meantime, here's a sneak peak of what's going down at ZED today and Monday...

01. Speed sculpting session with Adam Dewhirst, 12-2pm

There's nothing like seeing other CG pros in action for getting ideas and inspiration of your own. And here's an exclusive opportunity to see just that. Come along and see a group of expert modellers push HP Workstations to the limit in a 45 minute Lunch Crunch Speed Sculpting session, led by The Mill's Adam Dewhirst.

Participants will be given a character theme and will have 45 minutes to make some quick models during lunchtime. They will start with the same mesh but will inevitably create very different results. We can't wait to see what they come up with! Register here.

02. Adapt or Die!, 7-10pm

Gill Tait, head of production at The Operators

The Operators is one of the industry's recent big success stories, having grown from a small startup to a successful independent creative solutions studio.

Gill Tait (head of production) and Ben Le Tourneau (integrated director) explain how they got to where they are today – winning awards like Cannes Lions Agency of the year and scoring big name clients like John Lewis, Adidas, Toyota and Uniqlo.

Ben Le Tourneau, integrated director at The Operators

In a talk entitled 'A discussion about surviving as an Independent Creative Studio', Gill and Ben will talk through The Operators' story so far and how they have managed to adapt and grow in the constantly changing marketing and advertising landscape:

We're really looking forward to hearing the secrets of their phenomenal success and can't wait to hear what they have to say! Register here.

Monday: Hardware startup showcase

Think a session on hardware sounds boring? Then check out the speakers we've got for this enticing session, and think again...

Csaba Tölgyesy invented the Urban surfboard.

Yonatan Raz-Fridman is the maker of a build-it-yourself computer that raised over $1.5m on Kickstarter).

Laurence Kemball is a TEDx speaker and inventor of paving slabs that convert energy from people's footsteps into electrical power.

Anastasia Emmanuel works for the biggest International crowd funding platform

Carl Thomas invented Internet-enabled headphones that allow you to access your audio from Spotify on the move.

Jan Anwer is working on the ultimate stethoscope technology with advanced audio detection features.

At HP ZED this Monday, these unique individuals will help you discover the next hardware products that hope to shape the next decade. B

rought to you in collaboration with the London Hardware Startup Labs Meetup Group (HS LAB), the evening will be a unique opportunity to come and listen to some of the leading hardware start-up entrepreneurs and influencers in a friendly environment.

You will also have the opportunity to test out the latest HP Z Workstations and learn how their power can help you make the most of your talents. Register here!

