Today at HP ZED London: the future of hardware

HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho, features two weeks of exclusive events for CG artists, including talks, workshops and contests.

In the meantime, here's a sneak peak of what's going down at ZED today. And it's something a little different...

Hardware startup showcase, 6-10pm

Today's session offers you the unique opportunity to come and listen to some of the leading hardware start-up entrepreneurs and influencers today. Brought to you in collaboration with the London Hardware Startup Labs Meetup Group (HS LAB), the evening starts at 6pm with a chance to see eight table demonstrations of prototypes and projects.

This will be followed by an open panel discussion, in which speakers will share their knowledge, demo their inventions and discuss some of the design and technology challenges they've faced.

The discussion will be followed by drinks and snacks for informal networking, plus the opportunity to test out the latest HPZ Workstations. So who are the speakers? Read on...

Csaba Tölgyesy

Twenty-six-year-old Csaba Tölgyesy lives in Budapest and invented the Urban Surfboard, which brings the thrill of extreme sports like snowboarding and surfing to the streets.

Tölgyesy is the winner of people’s choice award in HP backed Launchbox competition.

Yonatan Raz-Fridman

Yonatan Raz-Fridman

Yonatan Raz-Fridman is the maker of Kano, a build-it-yourself computer that raised over $1.5m on Kickstarter. Describing himself as "obsessively focused" on Kano, he's a member of the Sandbox Network and has previously worked at Winnovation, the Zell Entrepreneurshop Program and the Keter Group.

Laurence Kemball

Laurence Kemball

Passionate about entrepreneurship and technology, Laurence Kemball is a regular speaker at various global events, including TED, the UN's +20 climate conference. He's also the inventor of paving slabs that convert energy from people's footsteps into electrical power.

Anastasia Emmanuel

Anastasia Emmanuel

Anastasia Emmanuel works for Indiegogo, the biggest international crowd funding platform, as UK Marketing & Community Manager. She's also a technology reporter, hosting a weekly tech news video roundup on Tech City News.

Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas runs a London-based company called Audiowings which is developing a set of internet-enabled headphones that allow you to access your audio from Spotify on the move, via 3G, without needing a smartphone. The team has won a number of awards, including winning an award in Virgin Media's Pitch to Rich competition.

Jan Anwer

Carl Thomas

Product design engineer Jan Anwer is working on the ultimate in stethoscope technology. His device offers advanced audio detection and decoding, allowing exceptional playback and recording quality It detects both high and low frequency sounds using an intuitive switching mode, and the data can be stored and analysed providing greater analytical depth for doctors.

