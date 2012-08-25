BLOG OF THE WEEK: Freshome

Here at the Creative Bloq office we're always on the lookout for, and regularly visit, other dedicated design websites and Tumblr blogs which are filled with awesome, inspiring content. And, luckily for us, there are lots of them!

So, in case you haven't come across them already, we've decided to share our favourites with you. Up this week is...

Exceptional design comes in many forms and Freshome focuses on the aspect of architecture. Every day they post daily content covering everything from geometrically shaped apartments to Pac-man blinds. It's a unique look at this side of the design spectrum and provides us with some serious home envy.

Who's behind it?

The brains behind Freshome is CEO and mastermind Micle Mihai-Cristian. Mihai started Freshome in 2007 with a dream of building a website that would feature inspiring modern design and architecture.

At only 25 years old, he manages a small team of editors and writers and gains over eight million unique page views per month.

His team includes Lavinia Patrascu, Ada Teicu, Stacey Sheppard and Ronique Gibson who has been in the architectural and design industry for over 13 years.

Freshome provides a number of tabs including 'Best of' and 'Ideas' to filter your inspiration

What does it cover?

As well as stunning architecture, Freshome also feature intriguing gadgets such as the solar-powered sun lounger pictured above. There's also plenty of advice for interior design and tips for your own crafty creations. Even if you think interior design isn't entirely your cup of tea, you're bound to find something that catches your eye.

Highlights

We love the 'Best of' section where you'll find most of Freshome's list features. Our particular favourites:

Share our blog of the week if you enjoyed it!