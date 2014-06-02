Famous movie characters get flattened for cinema branding

The branding is inspired by some of the best characters in cinematic history

Spanish based designer Adrià Gómez took inspiration from some of cinema's greatest characters for this brilliant identity, campaign, website and mobile app for Çinema.

Çinema is a new institution devoted to promoting the presence of Catalan language in film industry, and its branding is inspired by vintage movie cameras presented in an elegant, pared-back form. The campaign to accompany the vivid branding focuses on some of your favourite screen characters, presented in a flat style that mirrors the branding's minimalism - and all sporting the vivid Catalan yellow backdrop.

You can download all of the posters for free over on Behance.

