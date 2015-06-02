IHOP logo refreshed for the first time in 20 years

The new logo is based on the restuarant's 'commitment to smiles'

In this competitive market, companies across the globe are constantly trying to keep up to date with design trends and original branding. Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled a brand new logo for its new browser – Internet Explorer replacement, Edge. Now it seems another institution felt it was time for an upgrade.

IHOP is an American chain restuarant, specialising in breakfast foods and founded around 57 years ago. For the past 20 years, they've had the same logo design but recently felt that said logo looked too much like a person's frown. So, instead, they've come up with a new logo design to showcase their 'commitment to smiles'.

The team decided that the old IHOP logo resembled a frown too much

"Our guests have told us for many years that coming to IHOP, and in many cases just thinking about our world famous pancakes, makes them smile," says IHOP Vice President of Marketing Kirk Thompson. "We believe this new logo captures the essence of the IHOP experience." What do you make of the new look?

