Impact conference: meet the speakers

Impact Conference is a new one-day event from the makers of Computer Arts about how to achieve excellence and consistency in branding across all formats and market sectors. Taking place on 6 March 2014 at the London Film Museum in South Bank, the event is curated and introduced by independent design writer and consultant Lynda Relph-Knight, former editor of Design Week.

Our main theme is collaboration - whether between creative teams, specialists like illustrators, writers and photographers, or with clients themselves - and throughout the day the sessions will explore how to build strong, valuable and fruitful creative relationships.

Former editor of Design Week, Lynda Relph-Knight

Speakers will include leading branding experts johnson banks founder Michael Johnson and Wolff Olins co-founder Michael Wolff, top creative directors from AKQA, Taxi Studio and many more - see the full speaker list here.

As with the Brand Impact Awards, client-side commissioners will also play a big role in the conference - which includes representatives from Carlsberg, the British Heart Foundation and Tesco.

To see the full list of speakers check the schedule, with sessions dedicated to FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Sports, Charities, Financial Services, Luxury Goods, Drinks and Retail.

If you work in branding, you can't afford to miss this event. Check out the conference website for full details, and we look forward to seeing you in March!