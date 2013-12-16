Brand Impact Awards - deadline extended for one more week!

Brought to you by Computer Arts, the Brand Impact Awards is a new international prize scheme that celebrates creative excellence and consistency across branding design. We originally set a deadline of last Friday, but just to give everyone a chance to get their entries in we've extended it an EXTRA WEEK, to this Friday, 20th December.

You can find details of how to enter here - but hurry, because there definitely won't be any further extension: once this Friday's gone, it's all over!



Meanwhile, if you want to know more about Brand Impact, here's Computer Arts editor Nick Carson and design writer and consultant Lynda Relph-Knight to explain more:

As well as branding experts from world-class agencies such as Wolff Olins and Dare, the judging panel for the Brand Impact Awards uniquely includes a raft of creative people on the client side, responsible for commissioning branding programmes and campaigns for top brands including Coca-Cola, Tesco, Crabtree & Evelyn and more.

Branding work will be judged by market sector, and in two separate 'streams' - Branding Programmes and Branded Campaigns. The panel of judges will be looking for excellent ideas, executed consistently across three or more media - and there'll also be special prizes to recognise social impact and creative collaboration.



In this video, Chris Moody, creative director at leading brand consultancy Wolff Olins, explains why he chose to get involved:

Visit the Brand Impact site now for more information on the awards and how to enter.

Liked this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

The ultimate guide to logo design

How to become an art director

Seen some amazing new branding work? Tell us in the comments!