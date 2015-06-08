McDonald's drinks concept given eye-popping packaging

The packaging designs take their inspiration from chocolate bars

There's no denying that McDonald's is one of the most influential brands in the retail world; creating one of the most iconic brand mascots, the company are also a forerunner when it comes to an outstanding use of colour in branding. So, it's no surprise that their designs inspire many-a-concept, with this latest venture an example in eye-popping colour.

"I thought it would be cool to develop some of my very own McDonald's hot drink designs but in a more abstract and simplistic style, developing flavours I would love to drink." explains graphic designer Jonathan Quintin.

Featuring UK chocolate bar favourites, Quintin has taken aspects of the bar's packaging, incorporating the colours and sometimes shapes into the hot beverage designs. We love the minimal inspiration throughout the concepts, with the cup designs very much in line with McDonald's usual executions. A few of our favourites are showcase below; you can see the whole series over on Behance.

