Nike logo gets a 3D makeover

It’s been over 40 years since the design of the Nike 'Swoosh' by student Carolyn Davidson, and it's not going anywhere any time soon. But that doesn't mean the sneaker company is averse to playing around with its iconic logo, and that's exactly what they asked Brazilian typographer Marcelo Schultz to do - resulting in this brilliant design.

Cleverly incorporating shoelaces and 3D trickery (created entirely in Photoshop), his vibrant designs bring Nike into the 21st century and show great understanding of light and form. Plus the flow to the typography - the way the letters overlap and intertwine harmoniously - gives a real sense of energy that seems to bounce off the page.

Want to know how he does it? This video of Schultz at work (on a different design) offers a great insight into his process:

You currently can’t buy any of the merchandise on Nike’s official site but you can get your hands on it here.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Have you seen a cool reworking of a well-known logo? Tell us about it in the comments!