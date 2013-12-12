Harness your entrepreneurial spirit with the new Computer Arts

This month, it's all about using your design talents to earn some cash, with a look at the growing entrepreneurial spirit amongst illustrators. From art to retail to video games, designers are busy diversifying to not only survive, but thrive in a difficult economic landscape.

In our Industry Issues feature, we put the spotlight on designers' downtime and how best to use it. Some of the best new products and outcomes have resulted from time spend outside of designers' day-to-day commissioned work - whether that's launching a revolutionary new magazine (as per Davey Spens of Boat Magazine), getting involved in design for good causes (O Street's Ed Watt) or simply investing more time in your personal life and health (Steve Price of Plan B Studio).

Our showcase section shows off all the best and most interesting new design work of the past month. What's more, we've revamped it a little to include a closer look at the project that everyone's talking about - this issue, the Independent redesign.

In our interviews section, we meet the charming Leslie David to talk luxury brands, finger painting and Björk, and find out how Montreal's creative community had fed into newly-formed Vallée Duhamel studio.

Also inside the January issue:

Exclusive video interviews with AKQA

Brand Nu talks through how to brand a new pre-payment card, with little more than a name to go on

Cruschiform explains the delicate balancing act of putting together a series of kaleidoscopic illustrations for Wired

We get into the festive spirit with a Designed For Life Christmas special

Designers share their New Year's resolutions

