The best touchscreen monitors of 2021

The best touchscreen monitors will change the way you use computers forever. Now, as well as your keyboard and mouse, you'll be able to interact with websites, apps and more via your screen. The ability to tap, swipe, pinch and zoom, just like on your phone or tablet, will make every task easier, faster and more fun.

There are a vast array of touchscreen monitors to choose from, and new models are coming out every day. So it can be a bit of a challenge to find the right one for you. To help you out, we've brought together the very best touchscreen monitors available today in one simple article.

Read on and you'll find the best touchscreen monitor for different use cases, at a range of sizes, resolutions and more. Want to get one of the best 4K monitors out there? We've also got you covered.

There are so many great touchscreen monitors on the market right now that picking our top of the best touchscreen monitors really comes down to small details. And detail is definitely something that Dell's P2418HT monitor nails.

This Full HD monitor with a 23.8-inch, LCD screen doesn’t just supply excellent resolution, contrast and colour. It also comes with a first-class articulating stand, which allows you to extend it, swivel it and orient it up to 60 degrees downwards. Meanwhile a protective cushion guards everything against bumps when the stand is fully compressed.

The anti-glare surface works well in distracting light conditions, and the ultrathin bezel gives it a stylish look overall. Overall, this may be slightly more expensive than other touchscreen monitors on this list, but you are getting excellent value for your money.

02. Philips 242B9T monitor The second best touchscreen monitor overall Screen size: 24 inches | Weight: 8.15kg | Dimensions: 55.4 x 5 x 33.8cm | Resolution: 1080p | Refresh rate: 60hz | USB ports: 2 | HDMI ports: 1 Gorgeous blacks Wide tilt angle Affordable price Plain looks

Another Full HD monitor with a 24 inch screen, the Philips 242B9T might not be as stylish looking as our number one pick, but it still has an awful lot to offer.

For a start, it comes with built-in 2W speakers. Also, you can connect it to a wide range of devices via HDMI, DVI, VGA and DisplayPort.

The Z-type stand allows you to tilt the screen between -5 and 90 degrees. And the IPS panel provides a great picture. Philips’ own SmartContrast technology makes for rich, crisp blacks, and its FlickerFree feature controls brightness and flicker to reduce eye strain.

03. Dell P2219H monitor The best cheap touchscreen monitor. Screen size: 21.5 inch | Weight: 4.4kg | Dimensions: 487.3 x 166 x 472cm | Resolution: 1080p | Refresh rate: 60hz | USB ports: 2 | HDMI ports: 1 Check Amazon Very cheap Impressive brightness 178-degree viewing angles Colours aren't the best

Watching the pennies? This 21.5inch Dell P2219H IPS monitor is available for a bargain price, but it still does an impressive job, hence being our best touchscreen monitors that's affordable.

The supplied stand is nicely adjustable, and the ultrathin bezels provide for a sleek look. With up to 250 nits of brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, and Full HD resolution, the screen is great performer, although the colours aren’t quite accurate enough for professional photo editing or design work.

It also uses tech that reduces harmful blue light emissions, making it easier on your eyes over a long working day.

04. ViewSonic TD2230 The best portable touchscreen monitor. Screen size: 22 inches | Weight: 3.58 kg | Dimensions: 4.83 x 49.02 x 29.97 cm | Resolution: 1080p | Refresh rate: 50-76hz | USB ports: 1 | HDMI ports: 1 Prime £239 View at Amazon 165 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Light and portable Easy access to ports Low power consumption Colours a little dull

The ViewSonic TD2230 is small, light and portable, making it perfect for anyone with limited desk space and/or who needs a travel-friendly monitor.

The 22-inch, Full HD, IPS display offers beautifully sharp image quality and high visual accuracy. The screen is also scratch-poof, and the bookstand design allows it to be tilted and adjusted from 20 to 70 degrees, or rested flat.

All the connection ports are all located on the side of the monitor, making for easy access. You get HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA and USB connectivity. And the low power consumption is great for both your pocket and the planet. On the downside, the colours are a little dull, but overall this is an excellent buy for anyone looking for a portable touchscreen monitor.

05. LG UltraWide 49WL95C The biggest touchscreen monitor we can recommend. Screen size: 49 inches | Weight: 15.2 kg | Dimensions: 1.22 metres x 11.42 cm x 36.57cm | Resolution: 1440p | Refresh rate: 60hz | USB ports: 1 | HDMI ports: 2 Prime £1,184.96 View at Amazon Prime £1,248.09 View at Amazon Huge display area View multiple screens at once QHD resolution Expensive

Want to see as much screen as you possibly can? You won't find wider than this 49-inch display, which offers a panoramic view of your work, and allows you to see multiple windows at once – the best touchscreen monitors that's also ultrawide.

And this monitor gives new meaning to ‘ultrawide’, essentially combining two 27-inch 16:9 displays in one long screen. You also get two stereo speakers, and a super-high Dual QHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels.

The stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustment, and there’s an ambient light sensor which makes the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. Naturally, this setup doesn’t come cheap, but for what you’re getting, it’s still an excellent price.

06. LG 32UL950 The best 4K monitor AND The best 32 inch touchscreen monitor. Screen size: 32 inches | Weight: 7.3kg | Dimensions: 23.11 x 71.88 x 59.69cm | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60hz | USB ports: 2 | HDMI ports: 1 Check Amazon 4K resolution Great colour reproduction Thunderbolt connectivity Expensive

Most touchscreen monitors come in around 20-28in in diameter. Screen sizes of 32 inches are rarer, but this one’s a beaut.

Boasting an IPS panel, crystal clear 4K resolution and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, it offers a superior viewing experience, whether you’re creating content or just consuming it. Covering covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, colour reproduction is superb, and editing on-site footage with full colour expression is possible with DCI-P3 Digital Cinema Color Standard.

On the downside, the low contrast means this isn’t great for gaming. (Note: if that’s your main priority, we’d urge you to read our guide to best gaming monitors instead.)

07. Espresso Displays The best touchscreen monitor for Mac. Screen size: 13 inches | Weight: 0.72 kg | Dimensions: 30.8 x 22.8 x 0.55 cm | Resolution: 1080p | Refresh rate: 60hz | USB ports: 2 | HDMI ports: 1 Visit Site Compatible with Mac Ultra slim and stylish Portable and light Requires driver for Mac use

Despite what manufacturers say, connecting any more monitor to a Mac is usually a technical nightmare. This portable monitor from Espresso is the notable exception: you just need to download a driver, and that's why it's in our list of the best touchscreen monitors. It also plays nicely with Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox and many smartphones via USB-C.

Supporting 16 million colours, this portable touchscreen monitor offers USB Type-A to Type-C, USB Type-C to Type-C, and HDMI to mini-HDMI connectivity, making it a great choice for both work and play.

Made from durable aviation grade aluminium, this ultra slim, Full HD monitor looks fantastic too, which is something Apple fans will appreciate. Indeed it claims to be the thinnest portable touch screen monitor in the world, at 5 mm (0.2") thin, and we’ve seen no evidence to the contrary.

08. Uperfect 4K Portable Monitor Touchscreen The best portable 4K touchscreen monitor. Screen size: 15.6 inches | Weight: 2.05 lbs | Dimensions: 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.5 inches | Resolution: 4k | Refresh rate: 60hz | USB ports: 2 | HDMI ports: 1 (mini) Visit Site 4K resolution Light and portable User-friendly menu Not the cheapest

Want one of the best touchscreen monitors, which is also a 4K monitor you can easily take on your travels? Then take a look at this lovely one from Uperfect.

Its IPS panel delivers 3,840 x 2,160 of beautiful detail, with sharp images and an impressive brightness. And its light weight and small size, along with the integrated bracket and included bag, make it nicely portable.

You also get built-in dual 2W speakers and a selection of cables. The screen can auto-rotate when you turn it. And it comes with a very user-friendly touchscreen menu for easy operation.

