The best TV for PS5 in 2021

The best TV for PS5 can really enhance your gaming experience while playing Sony's latest console. The PS5 is a powerful console that's capable of some truly impressive graphics, and to make the most out of this, you should invest in the best TV your budget can stretch to.

With support for 4K resolutions (and even 8K later on, Sony promises), variable refresh rates and HDR (High Dynamic Range), buying a gaming TV for the PS5 that's capable of supporting these features can make a huge difference.

OLED TVs, for example, will offer you stunning contrast, with deep blacks and vibrant colours that will make games like Spider-Man Miles Morales look incredible, especially with HDR enabled.

The best TVs for the PS5 will also offer support for variable refresh rates. This is a feature coming to the PS5 in a future update, so it's worth getting a gaming TV for the PS5 now with this capability, so you can make use of it. Using HDMI 2.1, it allows the TV to change how fast it refreshes the image to match the frame rate from your console. This can lead to a much smoother gameplay experience, no screen tearing (an annoying graphical glitch that can ruin your enjoyment), and much more responsive actions on screen. This last one can give you a competitive edge in many games.

The best TV for PS5: our top picks

If you want the best gaming TV for the PS5 that you can buy right now, then the LG C1 is the set for you. Thanks to its 4K OLED screen, you get incredible contrast ratio with deep blacks and bright colours, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports (great if you have an Xbox Series X console as well).

Not only is it a great gaming TV for the PS5, but it comes with a Game Optimiser menu, which makes it even easier to get the best image out of this TV for gaming on the PS5. You can adjust brightness, contrast and VRR (variable refresh rate) on the fly, and it supports up to 4K/120fps that look and feel astounding.

02. Samsung TU8000 Series The best budget gaming TV for PS5 Specifications Available sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75-inch Input lag: Refresh rate: 60Hz VRR: No HDMI 2.1: No

If you're on a budget, then it doesn't mean you need to make do with a poor quality TV to play your PS5 on. Samsung's TU8000 Series TVs are impressively affordable compared to the competition, while still offering excellent features for gaming such as an impressively low input lag of just 9.7ms, as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking consistently smooth.

As it's Samsung, you can also expect excellent build quality and design, and it comes in a variety of sizes, from 43-inches for smaller rooms, to a gigantic 75-inches as well. Of course, this low price does mean there are some compromises - there's no HDMI 2.1 support, VRR or high refresh rates here. But if you want to save a bit of cash after splashing out on a PS5, then this is a great choice.

03. Sony X90J 4K TV The best Sony TV for PS5 Specifications Screen size: 65-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Panel technology: LCD Smart TV: Google TV Dimensions: 1452 x 905 x 338mm (WxHxD)

If you want a Sony TV to pair with your Sony PS5, then the Sony X90J 4K TV is the ideal option. It's been built from the ground up to be a gaming TV to compliment the PS5, so that means it has two HDMI 2.1 ports (and two HDMI 2.0 ports), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode, for sub-10ms lag. These settings can all make a huge difference to your PS5 games.

It's also got a stunning image quality, which really shows off the PS5's graphical might when you're playing. It offers 4K resolution, and while the price is a bit high, the Sony X90J shows that the company has pulled out all the stops to make a TV designed to make the PS5 really shine.

04. Samsung Q80T QLED TV The best 4K TV for PS5 Specifications Available sizes: 49, 55, 65, 75, 82-inch Input lag: 8.7ms Refresh rate: 4K/120Hz VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: No

The Samsung Q80T, launched in 2020, is a fantastic 4K TV for the PS5 that combines features with affordability. It comes with Samsung's QLED full-array backlight technology, so image quality is amongst some of the best we've seen - even when compared to newer, more expensive TVS.

It also has impressively low input lag of just 8.7ms, which means the time it takes you to press a button on the PS5 controller, and for it to appear on screen, is incredibly fast, which makes this a great choice for gamers who love playing competitively. As a slightly older TV, it means there's only one HDMI 2.1 port, but if you're just sticking with one console, then that'll be plenty. Also, the built-in speakers in this TV are excellent, so you may not feel the need to buy extra speakers or a soundbar, unlike some other TVs.

If you want the absolute best visual quality for your PS5, then you'll want an OLED TV, and the Panasonic JZ2000 is the one to get. This custom OLED panel offers some of the finest image quality around, especially when it comes to dark scenes and vibrant colours. Best of all, thanks to auto picture modes, it's incredibly easy to set this TV up to get the very best results.

It's a great choice for the PS5 as it comes with HDMI 2.1, VRR (variable refresh rate), ALLM (auto low latency mode) and a reduced input lag of just 14.4ms. It's also got some brilliant speakers built in that will fill any living room with rich and detailed sounds.

It's expensive, but if your budget can stretch to it, you'll get the finest TV for your PS5.

06. Hisense A7200 Roku TV The best TV for PS5 for under £500 Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 4K Panel type: LCD Smart TV: Roku TV Dimensions: 969 x 564 x 85 mm

If you're after a TV for your PS5 for under £500, then the Hisense A7200 Roku TV is a great choice. It offers excellent features thanks to the built-in Roku TV platform, and it offers 4K resolution and HDR as well.

This means for the price, your PS5 games will look pretty great. However, there are some caveats to this low price. For a start, you can forget about advanced features such as HDMI 2.1, and the image quality won't compare to a much more expensive OLED TV.

At 43-inches, it may also feel a little on the small side in large living rooms. On the other hand, if space is a premium, this is a great choice. The built-in speakers are particularly poor, however, so you'll probably want to invest in some external speakers or a headset for a better gaming experience.

07. Samsung QN95A Neo QLED The best 55-inch TV for the PS5 Specifications Screen size: 55-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: Neo QLED Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 1227.4 x 706.2 x 25.9 mm

The Samsung QN95A is the best 55-inch TV you can buy for your PS5. If 43-inch TVs feel a little too small, but 65-inch TVs or above are going to dominate your living room, then a 55-inch set is an ideal size, and the QN95A packs in some of Samsung's best technology for a TV that really does blow away the competition.

So, there' Mini LED backlights, which are the hot new feature in modern screens, offering the kind of contrast and image quality that OLEDs are often known for. Its less susceptible to burn in than OLED, where static images on the screen can less faint outlines, and that makes it great for PS5 games - as maps, health bars and more can cause burn in.

It supports HDR and comes with loads of gaming-centric features, along with a truly excellent set of speakers. Despite the sheer quality on offer here, it's not outrageously expensive like some super-large 65-inch TVs are.

The Philips OLED 805, like other OLED sets, offers incredible image quality that will really make your PS5 games look their very best. However, it also has a cool Ambilight feature that other TVs lack.

Ambilight is a series of lights around the television that sync up to the action on screen. It throws lights and colours against the wall, and this can give a really immersive experience that draws you into your games.

While Ambilight is the headline feature, this is no slouch when it comes to image quality, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well. If you're looking for a TV for your PS5 that will blow you (and anyone you play with) away, then this is the one to get.