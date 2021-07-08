Virtually anyone can create their own portfolio, online store, or other type of website. However, not all platforms are equal, and not all are suited to every use. For example, some offer quite limited storage, making them a poor option for those with a lot of content. Others have overly simplistic editors, or may be too confusing for beginners.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a close look at the best site builders for videographers. After reviewing numerous options, we’ve put together the following list. Some of the things we considered include storage space and bandwidth, video playback tools, templates, and how easy each builder is to use. If you're after more general info, then see our best website builders guide.

The best website builder for videographers – in full

(Image credit: Wix)

Wix is arguably the world’s most popular website builder, and it’s easy to see why. It’s great for creating virtually any type of site, including attractive video portfolios. And, it comes in two flavours – the beginner-friendly Wix ADI and the more advanced Wix Editor.

Wix offers over 500 templates that you can take advantage of to start your new website. Included here are dozens of portfolio designs that you can use to showcase your work, along with online store templates for those who want to sell their products.

Using Wix’s site editor can be a little confusing, but it’s one of the most powerful options available. You will benefit from excellent design flexibility across the board, and your site’s appearance will virtually only be limited by your imagination.

Another noteworthy feature is Wix’s App Market, which contains numerous add-ons to help you get the most out of your site. A quick search for “video” delivered 36 different apps, many of which are designed specifically to help you showcase your videos in an attractive manner.

Unfortunately, you will likely have to pay a premium price to store your videos on your Wix site. The free forever plan comes with a meagre 500MB of storage, which is only enough for a few minutes of video content. Premium plans start at $14 per month, which gets you 3GB of storage, although you can upgrade to a higher-end option for up to 50GB.

This won’t necessarily be a deal-breaker, though, as you should be able to host your content elsewhere if required. For example, you might decide to upload your videos to YouTube and then embed them on your website.

(Image credit: Weebly)

Weebly sits right alongside Wix as one of the world’s most popular website builders. It’s known for a few things, including its attractive templates and excellent e-commerce tools, which are provided through Square, a world leader in the e-commerce space.

In saying that, Weebly is also a great option for those who want to create an attractive video portfolio or website. Although the free and the cheapest paid plan come with limited storage, you can access unlimited storage for just $12 per month. Video file uploads will be limited to 1GB, but you won’t find many website builders that are more generous than this.

As we’ve already said, Weebly’s templates are excellent. Although the selection is much smaller than that of some other builders, every design is attractive and professionally built. There are even seven dedicated portfolio templates.

The Weebly editor is quite easy to use as well, although it’s certainly not the most powerful we’ve seen. Take advantage of “idiot-proof” editing, but note that you will only be able to place elements in pre-coded positions.

Finally, the Weebly App Center contains a great selection of plugins to help you manage your videos. A search for "video" reveals 61 different options. Many of these are free, and you can be sure that you’ll find something you can use.

(Image credit: Site123)

03. Site123 Best for getting online fast Free domain: Yes | Storage: From 10GB | Bandwidth: From 5GB | Free SSL: Yes | Templates: 180+ Very easy to use A great option for getting online fast Large template library Overly simplistic editor Quite expensive premium plans Somewhat limited storage allowances

If your main goal is to throw together a basic portfolio website in a couple of hours, Site123 might just be your best option. It’s far from the most powerful website builder we’ve seen, but the editor is simple and easy to use.

For one, there are almost 200 templates available in the Site123 theme library. Again, these are a little on the simple side, but they offer an easy way for you to get online. Simply select the template that stands out to you, add your own custom content, and hit the publish button.

Site123’s free forever plan is very limited, offering just 250MB of storage and bandwidth. All premium plans come with a free domain for the first year, a free SSL certificate for additional storage, and a minimum of 10GB of storage.

However, Site123 does has a few flaws. For one, it doesn’t offer any dedicated video tools, which may make it a little difficult to showcase your content the way you would like to. There aren’t any immediately useful apps available, although you could always just upload your content to a third-party platform and embed it on your site.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Like Weebly, Squarespace is known for its professionally designed website templates. The template library isn’t huge, with just 128 designs, but every theme is regularly updated and has been created in line with modern design practices.

One thing that stands out about Squarespace’s website building solutions is that every plan comes with unlimited storage and bandwidth. This will be great news for videographers who have large files and large volumes of content to upload. Note, though, that there’s no free forever plan. You can take advantage of a 14-day free trial to test the platform.

Another thing that stands out about Squarespace’s service is its focus on native tools and integrations. It offers virtually everything you will need to showcase your videos without requiring you to install third-party apps or programs.

Now, there are a few third-party extensions available, but these are mainly focused on e-commerce and business users rather than creatives building a portfolio.

The main downside of Squarespace – apart from its lack of a free plan – is the somewhat confusing editing interface. Unfortunately, it can take some time to familiarise yourself with the editor, which is far from ideal if you don’t have time to waste.

(Image credit: Hostgator)

05. Gator Builder Best budget website builder for videographers Free domain: Yes | Storage: Unmetered | Bandwidth: Unmetered | Free SSL: Yes | Templates: 200+ HostGator Dedicated Hosting US$119 /mth Visit Siteat HostGator.com Great design flexibility Free SSL and domain name Unmetered storage and bandwidth Blogging tools are quite limited Editor can be difficult to use

HostGator’s Gator Website Builder is a relative newcomer to the website building space, but it clearly presents as one of the leading options for videographers. Generous storage and bandwidth limits, a very flexible editor, and a range of freebies all add to this platform’s attractiveness.

For starters, the Gator Builder offers excellent design flexibility that’s right up there with the best we’ve seen. It uses a drag-and-drop editing interface, and you will be free to place elements in pixel-perfect positions. Add and remove different design elements as required, and customise global settings to ensure your site looks exactly the way you envisioned.

In saying that, the editor can be a little confusing to use, especially if you don’t have much design experience. Fortunately, though, the AI intelligent site builder offers a neat way to get started. Here, you will simply need to answer a few questions about the type of website you want, and then you will be provided with a personalised design that you can customise as required.

One standout feature is the generous storage and bandwidth limits. All three website builder plans are advertised with unmetered bandwidth and storage. Note, though, that this is governed by the company’s terms of use – there will be a point where you will be asked to upgrade to a more advanced plan if you use too many resources.

(Image credit: Format)

Format is a specialised website builder that’s targeted at photographers and videographers who want to build an online portfolio. Naturally, this means that it comes with a great selection of portfolio-specific tools, although you may find it a little limited if you want to add advanced functionality to your site.

For starters, there are 73 neat portfolio templates to choose from. Seven of these are designed specifically for videographers, with various design and styling elements that make it extremely easy to share your work.

One thing that Format does enable you to do is to add a basic e-commerce interface to your portfolio. Basically, this means that you will be able to sell your work to interested clients if you would like to.

Unfortunately, there’s no free forever plan. The cheapest premium subscription only lets you upload 15 minutes of hosted video, which increases to 120 minutes with the most expensive option. This will be quite limiting for most users, so it’s worth keeping in mind.

Once again, though, there’s nothing stopping you from uploading your videos elsewhere and embedding them on your site.

(Image credit: Wordpress.org)

07. WordPress.org Best for ultimate design flexibility Free domain: No | Storage: NA | Bandwidth: NA | Free SSL: No | Templates: Thousands Industry-leading design flexibility Open-source and free to use Thousands of templates to choose from Thousands of plugins Extra costs for hosting, domains, etc. Relatively confusing to get started with

Although it’s not technically a website builder, the WordPress.org content management system (CMS) is just too powerful to not get a mention. The platform is free to download, and it comes with a great range of tools to help you create the website of your dreams.

As a CMS, WordPress.org doesn’t come with everything you need to get started. You will have to purchase some sort of web hosting, a domain name, and any premium themes or plugins you require. However, it’s possible to get started for no more than a few dollars per month.

The real power of WordPress lies in the design flexibility it offers. The native editor is a little simplistic, but there are numerous third-party builders that you can use. You will also have full code access, enabling you to fine-tune your site’s design.

The excellent theme and plugin libraries are also a major selling point. For one, there are tens of thousands of templates available in the official theme library and across the web. There are also countless plugins, and many of these can be used to enhance your video portfolio.

