Kids' desk: the best children's desks for heading back to school

Buying a kid's desk may be an essential addition to the classroom set up this year, with 'back to school' for some potentially meaning 'back to the front room'.

So we've put together our top kids desk list below, with some particular features in mind: durability, quality, affordability and ease of use among them. A child's desk will be super important in the coming months, as it'll be the main piece of furniture they'll be using, as they sit for (fingers crossed) long periods at a time. And so it's essential that the kids desk that you choose is the right height for your little one, can take the rough and tumble of a young, enthusiastic student, and is easily cleaned should things get messy around lunch time.

Should your child be actually going back to school proper, you should definitely check out where to buy kids face masks. And if you're in need of some new office furniture yourself, don't miss our round up of the best desks (for adults) and best office chairs.

Here are some of the best deals on kids desks on offer right now.

The best kids' desks in the US

Best desk for an infant: $ 49.99 | $39.99 at Walmart

Save $10: This one is for kids ages 3-6 and is made of sturdy wood frame and soft fabric finishes – both colourful and convenient – and features Marvel's Spider-Man.

For ages 3-6

Best for the little artist: $179.99 | $143.99 at Kohl's

Save $36: What do you get when you turn a desk up? An easel! And this Little Partners model has three sides, and plenty of interactive features to it.

For ages 3 plus.

Best for the student: $129.99 at Melissa & Doug

This brand new, classy lift-top desk comes with a chair in either grey, honey, white, or espresso colours, is made of sturdy wood, and has a wipe-clean just in case things get messy.

For ages 3-8.

Best for older kids: $210 | $189 at Walmart

Save $21: With three draws for all their school supplies, plus a back partition to keep thing ordered and tidy on top (with the included paper organiser), this is a great desk and chair combo for the slightly older child.

For ages 8 plus.

The best kids' desks in UK

The best budget desk: £148 | £59 at Furniture Work

Save £89: These desks are actually used by schools, so you know they're sturdy and wipe-clean. They also come in a range of colours, and right now there's a massive saving on the whole range (including circular, rectangle and trapezoidal shapes).

For ages 8 plus.



Best desk for infants: £112.66 at Amazon

This deluxe art master desk has a large work surface with moulded compartments, a shelf and storage bin for art supplies, and comes with a comfy chair too.

For ages 3-4.

Best kids desk bargain: £85.99 | £51.59 at Wayfair

Save £34.40: Buy this 63.5cm desk now, and you can save 40% off. With a lift top there's plenty of space for school supplies, and its pine feet add a stylish touch.

For ages 5-8.

Best for growing artists: £145 | £123 at GLTC

Save £22: This growing activity table is great for drawing, writing or painting, and with its extendable legs, will be used by your little ones as they grow up too.

For ages 6-10.

If you want to browse more great kids desk and chair options, check out our selection here...

What makes a great kids desk?

There are plenty of things to think of before buying a kid's desk, including price, build quality, aesthetics, not to mention how big your kids is and what they'll mainly be using it for.

All the desks on this page will come with exact measurements, and we advise that you take the time to make sure that whatever small person that will be using the desk can easily get their elbows onto the desktop.

Also consider some of the models here that have extended legs, as adults may very well want to use the desk when their kids aren't (if not as a primary desk then as a handy note-taking space, for example).

As we've picked only the desks that we think hit all the above criteria, we hope you're confident in buying your next kids desk.