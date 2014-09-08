Is Helsinki the most inspiring city in the world?

Would you rate Helsinki as one of the most inspiring cities?

What's the most inspiring city in the world for designers? It's a tough question and one that almost everyone will have a different answer to. With plenty of top cities for design graduates to thrive and a range of the best cities to be a designer, there are plenty of candidates out there.

Helsinki365 is a project from photographer Jussi Hellsten, that aims to put the Finnish city on the map for designers. Starting in November

of last year, the project has resulted in more than 200 inspiring photos

that aim to make a daily presentation of a current matter, characteristic of Helsinki.

With themes including design, food culture, the locals, events, the sea, architecture and urban nature, it's certainly an inspiring visit. "In this project, there are an abundance of photography subjects for every day and the range of subjects becomes even more ample during the summer season," he explains. Take a look at some of our favourite snaps below.

What do you think is the most inspiring city in the world? Let us know in the comments box below!