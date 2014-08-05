New site gives bite-sized career advice from top designers

Grab some all-important inspiration with these tiny interviews

When starting out in design, it can be one of the most daunting industries out there. How do you get your work noticed? How do you get clients to pay? How can you work with others? There's tonnes of questions that sometimes, a quick search just won't do - that's where '5 Questions for 100 Designers' comes in.

It's a little side project of designer Yevgeny Yermakov featuring quick-fire interviews with some of the world's top designers. Each interview consists of five questions, with the same important questions put to every designer, so you can get a varied opinion on each subject.

Featuring Jessica Hische, Jordan Metcalf and Jessica Walsh, you're bound to gather some inspiration from each interview. "The project is based on one main principle. The less useless words, the better," explains Yermakov. "The goal is to give readers as much useful information as possible. Less is more. I hope it will be helpful for young designers."

What question would you ask the top designers of the world? Let us know in the comments box below!