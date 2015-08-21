Marvel launches cosplay comic covers

One of the mainstays of comic conventions all over the world is cosplaying. More than just dressing up, cosplaying is a chance for fans to inhabit their favourite characters and interact with other devotees.

The level of attention to detail in cosplaying can't be underestimated. Pushing their skills and ingenuity to the limit, fans can produce amazing likenesses to their heroes out of unlikely materials.

Now Marvel is giving some of the legions of cosplayers a chance to get involved with the comics by featuring them on the cover of upcoming issues. For the lucky selected cosplayers, they've now become the characters they impersonate. Check out the amazing covers below and discover the people behind the costumes.

Jay Justice will feature on A-Force #1

Yaya Han on All-New Inhumans #1

Aaron Rivin on Amazing Spider-Man #1

Michael Cox on Avengers #0

Judy Stephens on Captain Marvel #1

Patrick 'Rick' Lane on Daredevil #1

Allen Lee Hansard on Doctor Strange #1

Amanda Lynne Shafer on Extraordinary X-Men #1

Contagious Costuming on Guardians of the Galaxy #1

Dale Oliver on Invincible Iron Man #1

Soni Balestier on Ms Marvel #1

Cap Santiago on Nova #1

Kathrine Zan on Spider-Gwen #1

Yashuntafun on Spider-Woman #1

Sarah Jean Maefs on The Mighty Thor #1

Kevin Spooner on The Mighty Thor #2

Miss Kit Quinn on Uncanny Avengers #1

Kalel Sean on Uncanny InHumans #1

