10 fabulous photographers to follow on Twitter

You can find photography inspiration from just about anywhere but when it arrives on your screen without you even looking, that's pretty helpful. Here, we round up some of our favourite photographers on Twitter who offer insightful work as well as tips and advice to get the best out of your camera.

Rosh Sillars is a photographer, author of 4 books, blogger, podcaster, speaker, consultant and university instructor. He constantly shares his recent works as well as showing you how he produces his photographs. He's also great at sharing the best tips, tricks and advice around.

Andy Rouse is an award winning wildlife photographer, amassing 9 awards in the past 7 years in the prestigious BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition including the Gerald Durrell Award for Endangered Species. You'll be blown away by his photos.

Image: Meara Kallista Morse; Styling: Anna Marena

Meara Kallista Morse is a Dutch photographer based in London basing her work around colours, creativity, productivity, optimism, life. Assisting a number of photographers, Morse is an up-and-coming photographer to keep your eye on.

Chris Floyd is a British photographer whose work has appeared in some of the world’s most highly respected publications, including The New Yorker, Harpers Bazaar, GQ, Esquire and The New York Times Magazine. He regularly speaks at panels and gives out great advice.

David Anthony Hall is best known for creating large scale woodland images that will take your breath away. He's currently running a kickstarter campaign for a project focused on improving well-being by humanising environments of medical facilities.

Holly Booth is a product photographer specialising in working with independent makers, designers, crafters and shops. She's currently working hard on a complete make-over of her branding and website but you can check our her photos over on Facebook.

Robin Pope is a controversial photographer in that he prefers to use his iPhone to capture his art. In early 2012 Pope became photo editor for Volume Magazine, which has given him the opportunity to shoot music festivals, gigs, people and places. Follow him today to see if iPhones really do work when it comes to photography.

Tina Hillier is a photographer living in London, working on editorial, commercial and personal projects. She exhibits regularly in group shows and has twice been selected for The National Portrait Gallery, Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize Exhibition in 2010 and 2011.

Born and raised in Michigan, McIsaac has been making photographs daily since the age of 7. She's now living & photographing in Los Angeles after many years of traveling, with her work giving off a very beautiful and humble execution of people and places.

Rick Nunn is a photographer living and working from Lincoln, UK. He has an obsession with tattoos, cats and coffee, with his photos often showcasing his love for them. He has worked with a number of clients, including Creative Bloq favourite Any Forty.