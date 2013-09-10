Artists collaborate with independent streetwear store

These international artists have created unique designs for the new AnyForty collection

We're big fans of independent businesses here at Creative Bloq - especially when they're of the design kind. London-based streetwear brand AnyForty have just celebrated their five year anniversary and to celebrate the feat, they've collaborated with seven international artists for their new collection.

The artists involved in the first Chapter are Sprinkles (Australia), Greg Mike (USA), Chris B Murray (USA), SPZero76 (UK), Nikki Farquaharson (UK), UltraFry (UK) and Iain Macarhur (UK). T-shirts are all limited run, so once they're gone - they're gone!

AnyForty founder Alan Wardle explains, "We try to produce the type of art on T-shirts you don't see other brands really doing. I'm incredibly happy to showcase seven brand new collaborations with some huge artists. Atlanta-based artist Greg Mike has just finished work for Dr Pepper, Real skateboards and a string of high profile studio exhibition pieces and we're over the moon to have him as part of the rapidly growing AnyForty family".

Take a closer look at the collection over on AnyForty.

