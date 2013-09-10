Topics

Artists collaborate with independent streetwear store

By Graphic design  

Fresh from celebrating five years of its streetwear brand, AnyForty releases a brand new collection with unique designs created by independent artists.

AnyForty Versus Volumes

These international artists have created unique designs for the new AnyForty collection

We're big fans of independent businesses here at Creative Bloq - especially when they're of the design kind. London-based streetwear brand AnyForty have just celebrated their five year anniversary and to celebrate the feat, they've collaborated with seven international artists for their new collection.

The artists involved in the first Chapter are Sprinkles (Australia), Greg Mike (USA), Chris B Murray (USA), SPZero76 (UK), Nikki Farquaharson (UK), UltraFry (UK) and Iain Macarhur (UK). T-shirts are all limited run, so once they're gone - they're gone!

AnyForty founder Alan Wardle explains, "We try to produce the type of art on T-shirts you don't see other brands really doing. I'm incredibly happy to showcase seven brand new collaborations with some huge artists. Atlanta-based artist Greg Mike has just finished work for Dr Pepper, Real skateboards and a string of high profile studio exhibition pieces and we're over the moon to have him as part of the rapidly growing AnyForty family".

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

AnyForty Versus Volumes

Take a closer look at the collection over on AnyForty.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an inspiring series of T-shirt designs? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles