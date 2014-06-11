40 graduate design shows you won't want to miss

It's that time of year again where UK design students finally get to show off all their hard work. So, if you're curious to see what's new in the design world, in need of some inspiration or simply fancy a day out, check out these brilliant graduate design shows...
University of the West of England: The Creative Industries Degree Show
- Date: 7-12 June
- Location: Bower Ashton campus, Kennel Lodge Road, Bristol, BS3 2JT
Cardiff School of Art and Design
- Date: 7-13 June
- Location: Howard Gardens campus and Llandaff campus, Cardiff
University of Brighton
- Date: 7-15 June
- Location: The Brighton Waste House, University of Brighton Faculty of Arts, Grand Parade, Brighton BN2 0JY
University for the Creative Arts: Epsom
- Date: 9-14 June
- Location: Ashley Road, Epsom, KT18 5BE
University of Salford: Create Salford Festival
- Date: 10-14 June
- Location: MediaCityUK and Salford Quays
Brunel University
- Date: 12-15 June
- Location: Bargehouse, OXO Tower, London
Free Range: Photography Part One
- Date: 13-16 June
- Location: The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London
Falmouth University: Art and Design shows
- Date: 13-17 June
- Location: Falmouth Campus, Woodlane and The Design Centre, Penryn campus, Treliever Road
De Montfort University: Festival of Creativity
- Date: 13-19 June
- Location: DMU campus, Leicester, LE1 9BH
Leeds College of Art
- Date: 13-19 June
- Location: Vernon St, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 8PH
Wimbledon College of Art
- Date: 13-21 June
- Location: Merton Hall Road, London,SW19 3QA
Cambridge School of Art
- Date: 13-21 June
- Location: Ruskin Gallery, Cambridge Campus, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT
Staffordshire University: Show and Tell
- Date: 13-21 June
- Location: Staffordshire University, College Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 2DE
Loughborough University
- Date: 14-18 June
- Location: Design School, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, LE11 3TU
Glasgow School of Art
- Date: 14-21 June
- Location: 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ
Chelsea College of Art and Design: Summer Show
- Date: 14-21 June
- Location: 16 John Islip Street, London, SW1P 4JU
Hereford College of Arts
- Date: 14-21 June
- Location: Folly Lane campus (college-level); College Road campus (uni-level)
Manchester School of Art (Manchester Met)
- Date: 14-25 June
- Location: Benzie, Grosvenor and Chatham Buildings, MMU All Saints campus, Manchester
Plymouth University: Hot '14 Show
- Date: 14-26 June
- Location: Mills Bakery, Royal William Yard
Sheffield Hallam
- Date: 14-27 June
- Location: City Campus, Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 1WB
Ravensbourne
- Date: 16-20 June
- Location: 6 Penrose Way, London, SE10 0EW
University of Leeds
- Date: 16-20 June
- Location: School of Design, University of Leeds, Leeds, LS2 9JT
University of Central Lancashire
- Date: 16–21 June
- Location: Edward, Hanover, Harris, Media Factory and Victoria buildings, UCLan, Preston, PR12HE
Camberwell College of Arts: Summer Show
- Date: 17-21 June
- Location: 45 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF
Central Saint Martins: Degree Show Two
- Date: 18-22 June
- Location: Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA
Royal College of Art
- Date: 18-29 June (closed 27 June)
- Location: RCA Kensington: Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2EU RCA Battersea: Howie Street, London, SW11 4AY
Arts University College, Bournemouth
- Date: 19-26 June
- Location: Wallisdown, Poole, Dorset BH12 5HH
Goldsmiths
- Date: 20–24 June
- Location: Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD
London College of Communication: School of Design show
- Date: 20-27 June
- Location: LCC, Elephant & Castle, London, SE1 6SB
Gray's School of Art, Aberdeen
- Date: 21-28 June
- Location: Garthdee Rd, Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, AB10 7QD
Belfast School of Art
- Date: 25 June
- Location: The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre, Co Armagh
Canterbury Christ Church: Digital Design
- Date: 25 June-2 July
- Location: Sidney Cooper Gallery, St Peter’s St, Canterbury, CT1 2BQ
New Designers: Part 0ne
- Date: 26-28 June
- Location: Business Design Centre, London, N1 0QH
Free Range: Art & Design Part One
- Date: 26-30 June
- Location: Shop 13, F Block T3 and G5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London
D&AD New Blood
- Date: 1-3 July
- Location: Old Spitalfields Market, Shoreditch, London
Norwich University of the Arts
- Date: 2-8 July
- Location: Francis House, Norwich, NR2 4SN
New Designers: Part Two
- Date: 3-5 July
- Location: Business Design Centre, London N1 0QH
Free Range: Art & Design Part Two
- Date: 4-7July
- Location: F Block T5 and G4, Old Truman Brewery,Brick Lane,London
Free Range: Interiors and Architecture
- Date: 11-14 July
- Location: The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane,London
Shillington College
- Date: Every three months (next in late July, see website for details)
- Location: London and Manchester