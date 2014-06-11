40 graduate design shows you won't want to miss

It's that time of year again where UK design students finally get to show off all their hard work. So, if you're curious to see what's new in the design world, in need of some inspiration or simply fancy a day out, check out these brilliant graduate design shows...

Date : 7-12 June

: 7-12 June Location: Bower Ashton campus, Kennel Lodge Road, Bristol, BS3 2JT

Date : 7-13 June

: 7-13 June Location: Howard Gardens campus and Llandaff campus, Cardiff

Date : 7-15 June

: 7-15 June Location: The Brighton Waste House, University of Brighton Faculty of Arts, Grand Parade, Brighton BN2 0JY

Date : 9-14 June

: 9-14 June Location: Ashley Road, Epsom, KT18 5BE

Date : 10-14 June

: 10-14 June Location: MediaCityUK and Salford Quays

Date : 12-15 June

: 12-15 June Location: Bargehouse, OXO Tower, London

Date : 13-16 June

: 13-16 June Location: The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London

Date : 13-17 June

: 13-17 June Location: Falmouth Campus, Woodlane and The Design Centre, Penryn campus, Treliever Road

Date : 13-19 June

: 13-19 June Location: DMU campus, Leicester, LE1 9BH

Date : 13-19 June

: 13-19 June Location: Vernon St, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 8PH

Date : 13-21 June

: 13-21 June Location: Merton Hall Road, London,SW19 3QA

Date : 13-21 June

: 13-21 June Location: Ruskin Gallery, Cambridge Campus, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT

Date : 13-21 June

: 13-21 June Location: Staffordshire University, College Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 2DE

Date : 14-18 June

: 14-18 June Location: Design School, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, LE11 3TU

Date : 14-21 June

: 14-21 June Location: 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ

Date : 14-21 June

: 14-21 June Location: 16 John Islip Street, London, SW1P 4JU

Date : 14-21 June

: 14-21 June Location: Folly Lane campus (college-level); College Road campus (uni-level)

Date : 14-25 June

: 14-25 June Location: Benzie, Grosvenor and Chatham Buildings, MMU All Saints campus, Manchester

Date : 14-26 June

: 14-26 June Location: Mills Bakery, Royal William Yard

Date : 14-27 June

: 14-27 June Location: City Campus, Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 1WB

Date : 16-20 June

: 16-20 June Location: 6 Penrose Way, London, SE10 0EW

Date : 16-20 June

: 16-20 June Location: School of Design, University of Leeds, Leeds, LS2 9JT

Date : 16–21 June

: 16–21 June Location: Edward, Hanover, Harris, Media Factory and Victoria buildings, UCLan, Preston, PR12HE

Date : 17-21 June

: 17-21 June Location: 45 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF

Date : 18-22 June

: 18-22 June Location: Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA

Date : 18-29 June (closed 27 June)

: 18-29 June (closed 27 June) Location: RCA Kensington: Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2EU RCA Battersea: Howie Street, London, SW11 4AY

Date : 19-26 June

: 19-26 June Location: Wallisdown, Poole, Dorset BH12 5HH

Date : 20–24 June

: 20–24 June Location: Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD

Date : 20-27 June

: 20-27 June Location: LCC, Elephant & Castle, London, SE1 6SB

Date : 21-28 June

: 21-28 June Location: Garthdee Rd, Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, AB10 7QD

Date : 25 June

: 25 June Location: The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre, Co Armagh

Date : 25 June-2 July

: 25 June-2 July Location: Sidney Cooper Gallery, St Peter’s St, Canterbury, CT1 2BQ

Date : 26-28 June

: 26-28 June Location: Business Design Centre, London, N1 0QH

Date : 26-30 June

: 26-30 June Location: Shop 13, F Block T3 and G5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London

Date : 1-3 July

: 1-3 July Location: Old Spitalfields Market, Shoreditch, London

Date : 2-8 July

: 2-8 July Location: Francis House, Norwich, NR2 4SN

Date : 3-5 July

: 3-5 July Location: Business Design Centre, London N1 0QH

Date : 4-7July

: 4-7July Location: F Block T5 and G4, Old Truman Brewery,Brick Lane,London

Date : 11-14 July

: 11-14 July Location: The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane,London