40 graduate design shows you won't want to miss

By () Graphic design  

Check out some of the UK's newest talent at these graduate design shows, happening throughout June and July.

It's that time of year again where UK design students finally get to show off all their hard work. So, if you're curious to see what's new in the design world, in need of some inspiration or simply fancy a day out, check out these brilliant graduate design shows...

University of the West of England: The Creative Industries Degree Show

  • Date: 7-12 June
  • Location: Bower Ashton campus, Kennel Lodge Road, Bristol, BS3 2JT

Cardiff School of Art and Design

  • Date: 7-13 June
  • Location: Howard Gardens campus and Llandaff campus, Cardiff

University of Brighton

  • Date: 7-15 June
  • Location: The Brighton Waste House, University of Brighton Faculty of Arts, Grand Parade, Brighton BN2 0JY

University for the Creative Arts: Epsom

  • Date: 9-14 June
  • Location: Ashley Road, Epsom, KT18 5BE

University of Salford: Create Salford Festival

  • Date: 10-14 June
  • Location: MediaCityUK and Salford Quays

Brunel University

  • Date: 12-15 June
  • Location: Bargehouse, OXO Tower, London

Free Range: Photography Part One

  • Date: 13-16 June
  • Location: The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London

Falmouth University: Art and Design shows

  • Date: 13-17 June
  • Location: Falmouth Campus, Woodlane and The Design Centre, Penryn campus, Treliever Road

De Montfort University: Festival of Creativity

  • Date: 13-19 June
  • Location: DMU campus, Leicester, LE1 9BH

Leeds College of Art

  • Date: 13-19 June
  • Location: Vernon St, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 8PH

Wimbledon College of Art

  • Date: 13-21 June
  • Location: Merton Hall Road, London,SW19 3QA

Cambridge School of Art

  • Date: 13-21 June
  • Location: Ruskin Gallery, Cambridge Campus, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT

Staffordshire University: Show and Tell

  • Date: 13-21 June
  • Location: Staffordshire University, College Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 2DE

Loughborough University

  • Date: 14-18 June
  • Location: Design School, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, LE11 3TU

Glasgow School of Art

  • Date: 14-21 June
  • Location: 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ

Chelsea College of Art and Design: Summer Show

  • Date: 14-21 June
  • Location: 16 John Islip Street, London, SW1P 4JU

Hereford College of Arts

  • Date: 14-21 June
  • Location: Folly Lane campus (college-level); College Road campus (uni-level)

Manchester School of Art (Manchester Met)

  • Date: 14-25 June
  • Location: Benzie, Grosvenor and Chatham Buildings, MMU All Saints campus, Manchester

Plymouth University: Hot '14 Show

  • Date: 14-26 June
  • Location: Mills Bakery, Royal William Yard

Sheffield Hallam

  • Date: 14-27 June
  • Location: City Campus, Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 1WB

Ravensbourne

  • Date: 16-20 June
  • Location: 6 Penrose Way, London, SE10 0EW

University of Leeds

  • Date: 16-20 June
  • Location: School of Design, University of Leeds, Leeds, LS2 9JT

University of Central Lancashire

  • Date: 16–21 June
  • Location: Edward, Hanover, Harris, Media Factory and Victoria buildings, UCLan, Preston, PR12HE

Camberwell College of Arts: Summer Show

  • Date: 17-21 June
  • Location: 45 Peckham Road, London, SE5 8UF

Central Saint Martins: Degree Show Two

  • Date: 18-22 June
  • Location: Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA

Royal College of Art

  • Date: 18-29 June (closed 27 June)
  • Location: RCA Kensington: Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2EU RCA Battersea: Howie Street, London, SW11 4AY

Arts University College, Bournemouth

  • Date: 19-26 June
  • Location: Wallisdown, Poole, Dorset BH12 5HH

Goldsmiths

  • Date: 20–24 June
  • Location: Ben Pimlott Building, St James, New Cross, London, SE14 6AD

London College of Communication: School of Design show

  • Date: 20-27 June
  • Location: LCC, Elephant & Castle, London, SE1 6SB

Gray's School of Art, Aberdeen

  • Date: 21-28 June
  • Location: Garthdee Rd, Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, AB10 7QD

Belfast School of Art

  • Date: 25 June
  • Location: The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre, Co Armagh

Canterbury Christ Church: Digital Design

  • Date: 25 June-2 July
  • Location: Sidney Cooper Gallery, St Peter’s St, Canterbury, CT1 2BQ

New Designers: Part 0ne

  • Date: 26-28 June
  • Location: Business Design Centre, London, N1 0QH

Free Range: Art & Design Part One

  • Date: 26-30 June
  • Location: Shop 13, F Block T3 and G5, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London

D&AD New Blood

  • Date: 1-3 July
  • Location: Old Spitalfields Market, Shoreditch, London

Norwich University of the Arts

  • Date: 2-8 July
  • Location: Francis House, Norwich, NR2 4SN

New Designers: Part Two

  • Date: 3-5 July
  • Location: Business Design Centre, London N1 0QH

Free Range: Art & Design Part Two

  • Date: 4-7July
  • Location: F Block T5 and G4, Old Truman Brewery,Brick Lane,London

Free Range: Interiors and Architecture

  • Date: 11-14 July
  • Location: The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane,London

Shillington College

  • Date: Every three months (next in late July, see website for details)
  • Location: London and Manchester
