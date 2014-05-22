Batman vs Superman logo unveiled

The official logo for the forthcoming Batman v Superman movie

It's not due to open until May 2016 but Warner Bros has already released the logo design for Zack Snyder's forthcoming film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as shown above.

Ever since the superhero mashup was first announced in 2013, comic fans have been speculating over how the two identities would be combined graphically.

The official design won't be a huge surprise to hardcore fans, though. It's more or less the logo that was flashed onto the screen at last year's ComicCon, with some gritty texturing that suggests the movie will continue the murky tone set by Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

The new movie will see Man of Steel star Henry Cavill return as Superman while Ben Affleck takes over the role of Batman. And the newly announced subtitle suggests it will help to set up the League of Justice film Snyder has signed on for, due in 2017-18.

The new logo design follows last week's release of the first image of Affleck in his bat suit (below) leading to the seemingly unstoppable 'Sad Batman' internet meme.

The first glimpse of Ben Affleck as the caped crusader

