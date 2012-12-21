CA Collection redesigns

Fans of the first series of Computer Arts Collection should already be familiar with the premium production values and in-depth content that our six-part annual series delivers.

Volume two kicks off again with Graphic Design this month, making it rather excellent timing for any hard-to-please design aficionados for Christmas, or to add to your own studio bookshelf to keep you inspired throughout 2013.

As promised, it's had a creative overhaul. So what have we changed?

CA Collection's Industry Focus section is re-imagined as an A5 booklet with metallic silver highlights

All-new cover design, with luxury soft-touch laminate finish from Celloglas

Weightier, much better-quality paper - from 90gsm up to 130gsm

Special A5 Industry Focus booklet (above), fully-illustrated with a Pantone spot-colour throughout (first up, a special report on branded app design, with metallic silver highlights)

Most ambitious guest-edited Studio Project yet: DesignStudio puts on an ambitious showcase event, complete with sound-reactive generative graphics

New feature: designer's eye view of the best creative haunts in their home city, kicking off with Shauna Haider on Portland, Oregon

Plus a creative refresh across all sections, including a new-look Trend Report by creative consultancy FranklinTill, exploring how the latest styles and movements are evolving

Expansive 14-page interview with Build founder Michael C Place

Of course, photos of special inks, laminates and crisp, weighty paper don't really do it justice - so we suggest you hunt down a copy in the flesh.

You'll find it in Magma and WH Smith in the UK (alongside volume one, which is still on sale), and it'll reach Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million in the States in January.

Or if you can't wait that long, you can order your copy online.