CA Inspiration - 02 December

Jim McCauley's here with December's second inspiration gallery - guaranteed mostly Christmas-free!

It's an unexpectedly bumper collection of inspiration today, which is nice. The inspiration must never stop, though - send more things via the links at the bottom of the page. See you next week!

Tom Stutt - Superman 1978

Tom Stutt - Superman 1978

Natalie Lines - Angelus Mortis

Natalie Lines - Angelus Mortis

Adam G and Peter O'Toole - Dixons Milk Ices

Adam G and Peter O'Toole - Dixons Milk Ices

Tom Haugomat and Bruno Mangyoku - Tribute to Drive - via Oliver Sin

Fudge Graphics - Flake

Fudge Graphics - Flake

Hine Mizushima - Dress-Up Squid & Octopus

Hine Mizushima - Dress-Up Squid & Octopus - via Design Assassin

Johanna Basford - Inky Advent

Johanna Basford - Inky Advent

Pictographik - Rebelling Against the Beliefs of the Media

Pictographik - Rebelling Against the Beliefs of the Media

Pablo Jordi - The Scarf - via Sara

Davide Rossi - Dog Man

Most Lonely Boy - Dog Man

Nemo - Untitled

Nemo - Untitled

Lesley Barnes - Airmail Bird Wrap

Lesley Barnes - Airmail Bird Wrap

Seen something brilliant? Want to show off your own work? Link us up via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

