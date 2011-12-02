CA Inspiration - 02 December

It's an unexpectedly bumper collection of inspiration today, which is nice. The inspiration must never stop, though - send more things via the links at the bottom of the page. See you next week!
Natalie Lines - Angelus Mortis
Adam G and Peter O'Toole - Dixons Milk Ices
Tom Haugomat and Bruno Mangyoku - Tribute to Drive - via Oliver Sin
Hine Mizushima - Dress-Up Squid & Octopus - via Design Assassin
Pictographik - Rebelling Against the Beliefs of the Media
Pablo Jordi - The Scarf - via Sara
Lesley Barnes - Airmail Bird Wrap
Seen something brilliant? Want to show off your own work? Link us up via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.