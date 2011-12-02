CA Inspiration - 02 December

It's an unexpectedly bumper collection of inspiration today, which is nice. The inspiration must never stop, though - send more things via the links at the bottom of the page. See you next week!

Tom Stutt - Superman 1978



Natalie Lines - Angelus Mortis



Adam G and Peter O'Toole - Dixons Milk Ices



Tom Haugomat and Bruno Mangyoku - Tribute to Drive - via Oliver Sin



Fudge Graphics - Flake



Hine Mizushima - Dress-Up Squid & Octopus - via Design Assassin



Johanna Basford - Inky Advent



Pictographik - Rebelling Against the Beliefs of the Media



Pablo Jordi - The Scarf - via Sara



Most Lonely Boy - Dog Man



Nemo - Untitled



Lesley Barnes - Airmail Bird Wrap



