Topics

CA Inspiration - 11 November

By () Graphic design  

Something for the weekend? How about this week's final heap of fab visuals?

Phew! We made it to the end of another week! I still have a newsletter to make before the day's out, so I'll have to love you and leave you. More on Monday, usual rules: fire stuff at me via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Steven Bonner - Legion magazine

Steven Bonner - Legion magazine

Duan Jungi - Luxemburg

Duan Jungi - Luxemburg

Sebastin Andaur and Chris Halderman - Gladiator

Sebastin Andaur and Chris Halderman - Gladiator

James Gilbert - Found Things - via Matt Booth

Modern Style Labs - Lights, Water and Shapes

Modern Style Labs - Lights, Water and Shapes - via Per Gustafsson

Bridget Butler - Naive Super

Bridget Butler - Naive Super

Vincent Lammers - Showreel 2011

Mimi Mashud - Webkraf

Mimi Mashud - Webkraf - via Zam Nayan

Werner Fismer - Emo Pickle

Werner Fismer - Emo Pickle

The Material Group - Happy Halloween

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles