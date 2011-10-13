CA Inspiration - 13 October

Some big hitters have weighed in today with things for you to enjoy - we've had contributions from Tom Lane, Brendan Dawes and Tom Muller, and Oliver Sin's becoming a bit of a regular with his daily video finds. I'm not fussy who you are; just keep the inspiration coming and we can do this all again tomorrow. As ever, submit your things via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it easy.
Anneli Olander - Ink Vlog
Archan Nair - Bottle Full of Wonder Tree Oil - via Laura Keener
Typetoken - iPhone lock screens - via Mike Sullivan
Natalie Hughes - Beautiful Bristol
Sifteo - via Brendan Dawes
CRCR - Junkspace - via Oliver Sin
Tim Muller - 3D Playground - via Tom Muller
Mike Doyle - Lego: Victorian on Mud Heap via Design Assassin