CA Inspiration - 13 October

By () Graphic design  

It's today's visual smörgåsbord, courtesy of the good people of Twitter

Some big hitters have weighed in today with things for you to enjoy - we've had contributions from Tom Lane, Brendan Dawes and Tom Muller, and Oliver Sin's becoming a bit of a regular with his daily video finds. I'm not fussy who you are; just keep the inspiration coming and we can do this all again tomorrow. As ever, submit your things via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it easy.

Julia Broughton - Hipster Owl

Tom Lane - Caesarion

Dan Jones - 4:59

Anneli Olander - Ink Vlog

Archan Nair - Bottle Full of Wonder Tree Oil

Typetoken - iPhone lock screens

Natalie Hughes - Beautiful Bristol

Sifteo - via Brendan Dawes

CRCR - Junkspace - via Oliver Sin

Kukubee - Come Home Deer

Mike Harrison - Philadelphia

Maebh Costello - Growing Up

Tim Muller - 3D Playground

Mike Doyle - Victorian on Mud Heap

