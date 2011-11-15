Topics

CA Inspiration - 15 November

Get down with our latest miscellany of visual magnificence, as assembled by Jim McCauley

People often stop me on the street and ask how they can get their work included in the inspiration blog, and every time I tell them the same thing: make sure it's good, make sure that it's not so tiny that it'd look ridiculous on the page, and make sure that you actually submit it. If you manage to observe those three simple rules then your chances are pretty good. Why not try for tomorrow's blog? Submit via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Craig Minchington and Gareth Roberts - The Middle

Studio Breeder and Radium Audio - Pause Fest

Ben and Candace - The Mirrors

Tom Davie - Heavy Metal

Studio Beige - Goliath Sportswear

Pascal Campion - Casual Friday

Muid Latif and Nazri Ishak - Soulitarie Bleu

Kevin Devroo - Double Trouble

Marin Martinovic - Deception

Melissa Rathbone - Don't Drop the Dumbells

