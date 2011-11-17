CA Inspiration - 17 November

Today's the last inspiration blog for this week; I'm out of the office tomorrow, so let's regroup on Monday and we can kick this baby off again, throw some more things at the wall and see what sticks. Yeah? Yeah! Send me things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Mateusz Sypien - Daylight - via Heartcode



Owen Davey - Automaticity - via Letsbrock



Ben Drury - The City



Tony Zagoraios - International Motion Festival Promo



Letsbrock - The Tundra - via Ollie Cuthbertson



Peter Mason - Bsclly



James McGregor - I Love You...



Philip Bosmans - Going Nowhere Fast



Mehmet Gozetlik - Minimalist effect in the maximalist market - via Dan Netherton



DC Turner - Tim Minchin's 'Storm' - via Verb Digital



Pete Fowler and David Cranmer - Electronic Van Orlax - via Notcot

