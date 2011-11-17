CA Inspiration - 17 November

Today's the last inspiration blog for this week; I'm out of the office tomorrow, so let's regroup on Monday and we can kick this baby off again, throw some more things at the wall and see what sticks. Yeah? Yeah! Send me things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Mateusz Sypien - Daylight - via Heartcode
Owen Davey - Automaticity - via Letsbrock
Ben Drury - The City
Tony Zagoraios - International Motion Festival Promo
Letsbrock - The Tundra - via Ollie Cuthbertson
James McGregor - I Love You...
Philip Bosmans - Going Nowhere Fast
Mehmet Gozetlik - Minimalist effect in the maximalist market - via Dan Netherton
DC Turner - Tim Minchin's 'Storm' - via Verb Digital
Pete Fowler and David Cranmer - Electronic Van Orlax - via Notcot