Topics

CA Inspiration - 17 November

By () Graphic design  

Let's inspirate! It's today's collection of refreshing visual treats

Today's the last inspiration blog for this week; I'm out of the office tomorrow, so let's regroup on Monday and we can kick this baby off again, throw some more things at the wall and see what sticks. Yeah? Yeah! Send me things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Mateusz Sypien - Daylight

Mateusz Sypien - Daylight - via Heartcode

Owen Davey - Automaticity

Owen Davey - Automaticity - via Letsbrock

Ben Drury - The City

Ben Drury - The City

Tony Zagoraios - International Motion Festival Promo

Letsbrock - The Tundra

Letsbrock - The Tundra - via Ollie Cuthbertson

Peter Mason - Bsclly

Peter Mason - Bsclly

James McGregor - I Love You...

James McGregor - I Love You...

Philip Bosmans - Going Nowhere Fast

Philip Bosmans - Going Nowhere Fast

Mehmet Gozetlik - Minimalist effect in the maximalist market

Mehmet Gozetlik - Minimalist effect in the maximalist market - via Dan Netherton

DC Turner - Tim Minchin's 'Storm' - via Verb Digital

Pete Fowler and David Cranner - Electronic Van Orlax

Pete Fowler and David Cranmer - Electronic Van Orlax - via Notcot

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles