CA Inspiration - 21 November

In one of those strange occasional bits of synchronicity we sometimes get around here, there are two soapy bits of inspiration today - Denis Carroll's soap packaging just below then, further down, Trust Design's citrus-fresh designs for King of Shaves. Who knows when we'll see more similarly coincidental sets of imagery? Increase the odds by sending things in, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Denis Carroll - Skir soap packaging



Disent - Threshold



Mario Brito - Bruno, porque voc fez isso?



Punga - Nokia Smart Data - via Oliver Sin



Boom Artwork - Ray-Ban - via Wilem



Scott MacDonald - Untitled - via Linda Coulter



Stefan Breukers - Beautiful Loser



Trust Design - Zing



Nick Patchitt - London Calling - via Craig Freeman



FLA - The Loner - via Sara