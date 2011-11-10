Check out these tees from 8teesix

Designer Jon Odell has launched a new graphics-inspired T-shirt brand called 8teesix. Currently there are three designs available across four different shirts. And the great news for Computer Arts website visitors is that you can get a worthwhile discount when you buy an 8teesix tee. Just enter the code CABLOG when you purchase and you'll save £2 on the regular pricetag of £20.

1970s-style in-line type, gridlines, guides, geometry and logotypes are just a few of the obvious influences behind Odell's creations. "Our designs focus on typography that has been created purely for the tee and used nowhere else, so you know that you will be wearing something original," he says.

If you're in love with these T-shirts, we've also got one up for grabs. To win your choice of 8teesix tee, just tweet the hashtag #its8teesix4me to @ComputerArts. At 5pm GMT on Monday 14 November the competition closes and we'll be choosing a winning tweeter at random. Remember, you need to be following us in order to receive our DM requesting the address to which we'll send the shirt.

Oh, and it seems you don't have to worry about their quality either. "All are printed on super-soft 100% cotton with custom screen printed necktags and combine custom typography with simple, clean graphics," says Odell.