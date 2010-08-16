Create explosive shatter effects

Recently, a client of mine urgently needed an image that involved some text shattering and shooting through a pane of glass.

At the time I was away from home and only had CS5 on my laptop, but with the addition of the Repouss tool to Photoshop CS5 Extended, there's now a lot more you can do with 3D elements in your design. Although it's unlikely to replace hardcore 3D software such as Cinema 4D and Maya, you can create some cool effects with the Repouss tool from within Photoshop, and that's something we're going to have a bit of fun with in this tutorial.

We'll be focusing on creating these flying shards with the Repouss tool, making an interesting motion trail and adding dynamism by thinking carefully about composition and layering. Hopefully some of the techniques used here will help you start thinking about the use of 3D elements to add extra depth into your work.

Click here to download the support files (22.6MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free