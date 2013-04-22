Eight ways to increase traffic to your portfolio site

Digital self-promotion is the most cost-effective and powerful means of elevating your professional status. It goes without saying that you need an online calling card – but just being online doesn't attract an audience. You'll also need to know the tricks of creative SEO. Here are eight steps for making your site stand out from the crowd...

1. Do your research

Before you start making any website improvements or building links, you’ll need to do some research. Start by determining which keywords you want to target based on what type of traffic you want to attract. This will be based primarily on how much traffic and competition the keywords have.

2. Be realistic

It’s also important to remember that you want relevant keywords that are likely to convert into a sale or a lead from a potential client. Bigger traffic isn’t always better, so don’t focus on the big audience grabs. Go niche and specific, and target words that relate to your services as a designer.

3. Use the right tools

Make sure you use Google’s Keyword Tool. It’s the most well known to online marketers, enabling you to find keywords related to the ones you enter and see how many searches they get per month, both globally and locally. Apply it to your keywords and heed its results.

4. Check the competition

By using a nifty tool like SimilarSites you can find lots of competitors and see what keywords they’re optimising for. There’s nothing wrong with examining the site of another designer or illustrator and deploying similar techniques to theirs. It’s a simple idea, but very useful.

Drill down past the landing page (opening image) of graphic designer and illustrator Luke O'Neill's website, and you'll find large images and an explanation of each project featured: www.lukeoneill.co.uk

5. Optimise your site

Once you’ve determined the keywords you want to target, you’ll need to move on to optimising your website’s content and code. The way you structure your site and the content you place on it helps Google determine what it thinks your site is all about, and how it can best promote it.

6. Be fast

The speed of your website can have a big influence on your rankings. Google’s Page Speed Tool is free, and provides lots of great tips on how to improve the general speed of your site. Some simple tweaks can make all the difference here.

7. Link build

The main objective in link building is to identify link prospects that will benefit your site and foster relationships, with the ultimate goal of securing a link. There’s a lot of information to keep track of, but sites like Majestic SEO and ontolo can help hugely.

8. Track and analyse

Fundamentally, SEO is all about testing, so monitoring your results over time is extremely important. Track that into site numbers and client leads, and you’ll have a set of metrics that tell you how successful your online campaign is.

