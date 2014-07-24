First ever scratch-n-sniff Computer Arts on sale

Whether you're looking to hire or be inspired, there's something in the latest issue of Computer Arts for you. We've scoured the UK to bring you the very best of 2014's new design, illustration and motion graduates: from Falmouth to Glasgow, you'll find our pick of the year's finest creative talent inside this month's magazine.

What's more, in a CA-first we teamed up with D&AD New Blood to set an open brief to design the issue's cover.

Paddy O'Hara is the talented man behind the lemon-fresh artwork fronting issue 230 – and yeah, we only went and did a scratch and sniff finish.

Spotting and hiring new talent is one of the most critical business skills a studio can possess. So as well as introducing the next generation of design superstars, issue 230 also includes some sage advice for attracting (and retaining) the best creatives to suit your practice.

Elsewhere we chat to insanely talented motion design studio ManvsMachine, go behind the scenes on Passion Picture's stunning World Cup animation for Nike, chew the fat with husband-and-wife design duo Triboro and find out how to design a killer logo.

Still want more?

This month's Need To Know explores the best tools for creating your digital portfolio, we take a stroll around Hong Kong's creative hot spots and Good Wives And Warriors tell us how they found themselves drawing their first-ever three-story mural in Glasgow.

Plus: don't miss our showcase of the hottest new design, illustration and motion work from the global creative scene – and all the latest trends, opinion and analysis from the industry's leading lights.

