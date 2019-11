From Frankenstein To Bauhaus is a side and personal project for Studio Fantastico, a small creative agency based in Milan, Italy. The aim of the project was to combine classic works of literature with modern graphic design trends.

Studio Fantastico's past and present clients include Vodafone, Nokia, MySpace, Nike and Moleskine.

David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. Cover design by Diego Soprana @ Studio Fantastico

Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe. Cover art by Diego Soprana @ Studio Fantastico

Beauty & The Beast by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. Cover art by Diego Soprana @ Studio Fantastico

Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below...