Image of the day: Lundgren+Lindqvist website relaunch

Working across branding, graphic design, illustration and art direction, Lundgren+Lindqvist is noted for its pared down aesthetic. Its work is clean, smart, understated. “We have a reductive approach,” senior art director and partner Andreas Friberg Lundgren says, “which is not to be confused with minimalism.”

It's output can now be viewed on a brand new website – a suitably classy and sleek redesign that features 10 new projects and the option to toggle between design and development work.

Check it out for yourself at www.lundgrenlindqvist.se