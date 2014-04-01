Ingenious pixel artwork created using Pantone modules

Pantone modules make up this brilliant project of pixel artworks

Pixel art is a type of digital art where artists specify the location of individual pixels, which are built up to create intricate scenes, game backgrounds, characters, and 3D effects - all with a limited colour pallet. Here, Spanish designer Txaber has used Pantone modules to produce an array of pixel art images.

"This work consists of constructing images from Pantone modules - the colour and text reference - this unit is then treated as a pixel," he explains. The process is to convert the images into colour mosaics, then each color is replaced one by one by the corresponding pantone module. It is a laborious process, but I think the result is interesting."

The pixel artworks include imitations of Mario, Andy Warhol and iconic logos such as The Rolling Stones and Apple. The patience needed for a project such as this is unfathomable. We love it!

See more Pantone pixel artwork on Txaber's website.

