Inspiration Gallery - 01 March

Today's gallery begins and ends on a Caribbean note. I briefly considered somehow trying to make the whole thing sort of thematically palindromic, hence the two videos being where they are, before dismissing the idea as completely insane. Maybe I'll think about it again tomorrow - why not send something in?

Richard Davies - Roots, Rock, Reggae



Ben O'Brien - Bright Ideas



Maebh Costello and Sahir Khan - Jeux De Seduction



Stephen Cheetham - The Ride



Tim Easley - Venn Diagram of Facial Hair - via Rob Barrett



Adopted Design - Goldfinch



VBG - Pixel Ruler - via Gregor Zakelj



Matt W. Moore - Clock Wise - via Dom Garforth



Lesley Barnes - Madness



Postal Art Trinidad & Tobago - Postal Art