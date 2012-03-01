Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 01 March

By () Graphic design  

If it's exactly ten pieces of design inspiration you're after, then you've come to the right place

Today's gallery begins and ends on a Caribbean note. I briefly considered somehow trying to make the whole thing sort of thematically palindromic, hence the two videos being where they are, before dismissing the idea as completely insane. Maybe I'll think about it again tomorrow - why not send something in?

Richard Davies - Roots, Rock, Reggae

Richard Davies - Roots, Rock, Reggae

Ben O'Brien - Bright Ideas

Maebh Costello and Sahir Khan - Jeux De Seduction

Maebh Costello and Sahir Khan - Jeux De Seduction

Stephen Cheetham - The Ride

Stephen Cheetham - The Ride

Tim Easley - Venn Diagram of Facial Hair

Tim Easley - Venn Diagram of Facial Hair - via Rob Barrett

Adopted Design - Goldfinch

Adopted Design - Goldfinch

VBG - Pixel Ruler

VBG - Pixel Ruler - via Gregor Zakelj

Matt W. Moore - Clock Wise

Matt W. Moore - Clock Wise - via Dom Garforth

Lesley Barnes - Madness

Postal Art Trinidad & Tobago - Postal Art

Postal Art Trinidad & Tobago - Postal Art

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles