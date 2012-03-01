Inspiration Gallery - 01 March

Today's gallery begins and ends on a Caribbean note. I briefly considered somehow trying to make the whole thing sort of thematically palindromic, hence the two videos being where they are, before dismissing the idea as completely insane. Maybe I'll think about it again tomorrow - why not send something in?
Richard Davies - Roots, Rock, Reggae
Maebh Costello and Sahir Khan - Jeux De Seduction
Tim Easley - Venn Diagram of Facial Hair - via Rob Barrett
VBG - Pixel Ruler - via Gregor Zakelj
Matt W. Moore - Clock Wise - via Dom Garforth
Lesley Barnes - Madness