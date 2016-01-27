Topics

Save up to 63% when you subscribe to Computer Arts in our January sale

By () Graphic design  

Get inspirational, creative insight and industry news each month with a Computer Arts subscription.

Computer Arts connects you to the industry, helps you solve daily design challenges with invaluable peer to peer insights and advice, and brings you up-to-date on the latest trends, styles, techniques and approaches, so you can produce better work.

Whether you want it delivered to your door, your device or both – we have a range of discounted options for you to choose from.

Subscribe before 31 January and save up to 63% – find out more here

BREAKING NEWS! Get an an extra 24% off everything (single issues, subscriptions, specials, binders, etc) with no minimum spend for 24 hours running from 10am Friday 29 January to 10am Saturday 30 January (GMT)!

Simply use voucher code JANSALE24 here

Are you a professional Graphic Designer?

Then you need our new Computer Arts Pro pack, with a print and digital subscription to Computer Arts, an annual industry report worth £100, The Design Annual plus much more.

Find out more about our Pro pack here

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles