LOVE and the art of whisky

Created by LOVE for Diageo's Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve, the advert uses a combination of live action, motion capture and CGI technology to show off the drink's liquid characteristics, which centre around dancer, Jade Yung's fluid movements on screen.

Mike Hughes, creative head at LOVE, said in a press statement: "'The Spirit Of Celebration’ is a campaign that celebrates the uniquely flamboyant character of Gold Reserve, whilst at the same time championing the new spirit of optimism in China.

"Our creative approach was to reflect this character of celebration through dance in a fresh and contemporary way in keeping with the Johnnie Walker progressive DNA."

Spirit of Celebration

The 'Spirit of Celebration' campaign launches this month with the advert being shown in bars, shops and airports across Asia. It is accompanied by matching poster campaign which uses high definition stills taken from the video.

When it's not creating intriguing advertising campaigns for Diageo, Manchester-based LOVE works with a wide range of other national and international brands, including Sony PlayStation Europe, Nike, Cookl and Umbro. It has won over 200 design awards since it was founded in 2001.