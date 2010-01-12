The New Geometry

How hard can it be to make a photo of a model look hot, right?

It's not always the photo that makes the statement; a photo of a pretty girl is just that - another photo of a pretty girl. It's pushing that photo to another level of beauty that's the trick. My goal in this project was to take a black and white photo and play off the contours, creating movement and depth.

After this tutorial, you will be able to turn any black and white portrait into an eye-catching display of beauty and movement, using nothing more than a sexy colour palette and simple geometric shapes.

Click here to download the tutorial for free