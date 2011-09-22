October 2011 (#193)

As you can see, after a very long time (we know, we know) we’ve finally launched our new website. As well as a clean, new design, we’ve added a blog where you can get daily inspiration and creative news. That’s as well as hundreds of tutorials and interviews with world-leading designers.



What’s more, if you subscribe to Computer Arts in print, sign up, go to the Premium area and you’ll be able to download PDF versions of the magazine dating back to issue 171. You don’t even need to have subscribed since that time. Anyhow, I hope you find it useful – please let me know what you think. We’ll be adding more functionality very soon.



This month also saw the release of our new iPad app – The App of Inspiration. Featuring nearly 30 artists, with each showcasing some brilliant design and illustration work, it’s a great aid to inspire you in your day-to-day work. Additionally, if you want to commission one of the illustrators, you can do so directly from the app. Check it out on the iTunes App Store.



So actually that leaves me very little room to talk about this issue, which as usual is packed with inspirational projects, expert advice and all the tips, tricks and techniques you need to be a better designer. I will point you to our DVD though – particularly Studio Life where we visit Landor London. It’s a must-watch! Cheers, see you next month…



Rob Carney Editor