Street art created from sculpted brick walls are a joy

These brick walls are transformed by sculptor Brad Spencer

There have been some incredible examples of street art in recent times, from graffiti to interactive art installations, so it takes a lot to grab our attention. But these 3D sculptured scenes did so instantly.

Based in North Carolina, sculptor Brad Spencer creates a range of beautiful brick wall works of art. "Brick sculpture can be dated back to ancient Babylon but remains a fresh and interesting enhancement to any building, wall or environment," he explains.

"The brick medium has all the same characteristics of durability and low maintenance as a brick building, blends well in settings where other brick construction is present and looks good with landscaping." We couldn't agree more.

See more amazing sculptures on the Brad Spencer website.

What do you make of these sculptures? Let us know in the comments box below!