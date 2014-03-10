These sneaker prints celebrate iconic footwear

Celebrate your love of sneakers with these sole-inspired prints

As creatives, we've noticed that you're really into your sneaker designs. From Nike to Vans, sneakers have played a huge role in pop culture and Ben the Illustrator has decided to take his love of sneakers onto a whole new level, with this series of sole-inspired prints.

"Since my childhood sneakers have somehow played a huge part in my loves and interests - I just don't really know another type of footwear. More than anything I'm an Adidas boy," reflects O'Brien. "Sneakers frequently hold hands with pop culture - if you look at each print listing on the store we've written things that happen in the year of it's title, things culturally relevant and inspiring for the print."

"This year my wife and business partner, Fi, and I are starting a new design company, and it's allowing us to express ourselves and play a lot more, looking at more than just my illustration work, so alongside each print you get a free mini-zine which we conceived and designed. It was a blast to put together."

Buy these prints and more over on the Ben the Illustrator shop.

