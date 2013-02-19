Updated: Computer Arts and CA Collection on Kindle, Nook and Google Play

Good news! If you own an Android smartphone / tablet, Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD or Nook you'll soon be able to join the happy band of Apple Newsstand and Zinio users who can already buy and download digital editions of Computer Arts and Computer Arts Collection.

Individual issues of each magazine will soon be available to buy online from the Computer Arts shop - or you can try-before-you-buy with our free trial subscriptions.

You can find more about these and your other digital edition options after the jump...

Your favourite magazines on Google Play

Where to get your digital editions

Computer Arts

Apple Newsstand

Google Play - free 30-day trial subscription

Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD - free 60-day trial subscription

Search for us on the Kindle Fire App Store on your Kindle Fire or Kindle HD

Nook - free 14-day trial subscription

Zinio

Computer Arts Collection

Apple Newsstand

Google Play - free 14-day trial subscription

Coming soon!

Kindle Fire and Kindle HD - free 30 day trial subscription

Search for us on the Kindle Fire App Store on your Kindle Fire or Kindle HD

Nook - free 14-day trial subscription

Zinio

Where to get your print editions

Don't forget you can still buy individual copies and subscriptions of the print editions of Computer Arts, Computer Arts Collection AND Computer Arts Presents from the Computer Arts shop too.

NB: This story will be updated when we have further details - so watch this space!