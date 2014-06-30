What if the Game of Thrones houses were World Cup teams?

Who would win a Game of Thrones World Cup tournament?

Ever since bursting onto our screens, Game of Thrones has broken television records and gained millions of fans in the process. Designers have created some pretty incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones that have included polygon portraits and Game of Thrones vector art.

Barcelona based designer Nerea Palacios has created a World Cup kit for each house including the Lannisters and Starks. "The original Nike kits are from nikeinc.com and the Game of Thrones logos are from the HBO campaign," he explains. "I combined both to come up with these designs."

Every kit pretty much looks like it came straight off the field and could easily have a place on the World Cup tables. The question is though, who would win? Let us know what you think!

